Yelich went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over Atlanta.
His lone hit was timely, as Yelich led off the 10th inning with a single that pushed phantom runner Luis Urias to third base and set up Hunter Renfroe for a game-tying sacrifice fly. Yelich continues to struggle to put together an extended hot streak, and on the season he's batting only .237 with five homers, five steals, 20 RBI and 25 runs through 37 games.
