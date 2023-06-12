Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss against the Athletics.

Yelich snapped a 23-game home run drought Sunday, hitting a solo homer off JP Sears in the second inning. He's been swinging a hot bat as of late, going 8-for-24 (.333) at the plate with a homer, three doubles and four runs scored across his last six appearances. After putting up fewer than 15 home runs every season since 2019, Yelich is on pace to pass that threshold in 2023 having already clubbed eight long balls through 63 games.