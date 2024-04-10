Share Video

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

All of Yelich's RBIs over his first eight games came via the home run, but he racked up three of them Tuesday without the aid of the long ball. Yelich continues to swing it well early, and he sits sixth in the league among qualified players with a 1.116 OPS.

