Yelich is absent from the Brewers' lineup Monday against the Tigers.
Brice Turang is the only left-handed batter (not including switch-hitter Blake Perkins) in the Brew Crew's lineup versus southpaw Matthew Boyd. Perkins is playing left field, while Mike Brosseau is batting leadoff.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Gets first day off•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers in three-hit effort•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Output on the rise•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Clubs first homer of season•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Steals base, strikes out four times•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Leading off regularly•