Yelich went 3-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday' 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Yelich got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning and added his first stolen base in the second. The 34-year-old has started hot, going 5-for-9 with three runs scored through two games. He slashed .264/.343/.452 with 103 RBI in a strong 2025 campaign and looks poised to be a key contributor in the heart of the Brewers' order again this season.