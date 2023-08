The Brewers recalled Andrews from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Andrews will return for a second stint with the Brewers, though it could be just a one-day stay, as the team will need to open a roster spot for Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) on Sunday. The lefty Andrews made a pair of appearances the last time around, allowing five runs on five hits over 1.2 innings. He's pitched to a 2.63 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 35 appearances with Nashville this season.