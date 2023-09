The Brewers recalled Andrews from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Andrews has been solid out of the bullpen with a 2.57 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 49 innings with Nashville, but he got hit around badly for five runs in just two-thirds of an inning during his big-league debut July 1. He'll offer depth to Milwaukee's bullpen as the Brewers push for a division title, but Andrews will likely be limited to low-leverage outings going forward.