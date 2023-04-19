Rea surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings during Tuesday's 11-inning win against the Mariners. He struck out two and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander was staked a 3-0 lead and held Seattle scoreless in four of his five frames, but the Mariners struck for four runs on four hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch during the third inning. Despite the rough third frame, it was a second consecutive solid outing for Rea, who now has a 4.22 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He's likely to stick in Milwaukee's rotation since Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is still on the injured list, with Rea tentatively lining up to pitch early next week versus Detroit.