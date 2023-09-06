Rea is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Yankees in The Bronx.

Rea will make a second straight turn through the rotation after he struck out six while allowing two runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Phillies this past Saturday, when he stepped in as the Brewers' new No. 5 starter in place of the injured Adrian Houser (elbow). Even if Houser isn't ready to pitch by the next time his turn in the rotation comes up, Rea may need a strong showing Thursday to ensure he makes another start. Julio Teheran (hip) tossed five scoreless innings in his most recent rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Nashville and could be a candidate to replace Rea as the big club's No. 5 starter if the latter struggles against the Yankees.