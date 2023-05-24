Rea (1-3) blanked the Astros over 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out four to earn his first victory of the year.

Rea was thrusted back into the Brewers' rotation following the injury news to Eric Lauer (shoulder) after he was demoted to Triple-A Nashville following his last start May 14. The 32-year-old turned in his first scoreless outing of the year while only allowing two runners to even reach second base. It was a major bounce back performance and he'll have some more leash with big club after Lauer's injury. Rea now sprots a 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB over 36.1 innings and is lined up to face the Giants next over the weekend.