Rea tossed 5.2 innings against San Diego on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Rea was called up from Triple-A for a spot start to face the club he pitched for in 2015 and 2016. The right-hander did about as well as the Brewers could have hoped, allowing just a single run (on a Manny Machado solo homer) over 5.2 frames. Rea spent the 2022 season in Japan and signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee during this past offseason, and he got the opportunity to start Thursday with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) on the IL and the Brewers opting to give their other starters an extra day of rest. It remains to be seen if he'll get another turn in the rotation -- even if he does, he's a risky fantasy play given his career 4.78 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.