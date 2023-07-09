Rea allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Rea got through two frames without giving up a run before serving up a solo homer to Will Benson in the third inning and a three-run shot to Joey Votto in the fourth. The right-hander was charged with another run in the fifth, though it came after he had already departed. Rea had been pitching well coming into Saturday, collecting two straight quality starts during which he allowed just three runs and eight hits over 13 innings. However, he enters the All-Star break with mediocre numbers overall, including a 4.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 67:26 K:BB over 80.1 frames.