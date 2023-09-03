Rea came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies, giving up two runs on three hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander had a little trouble keeping the ball in the park, serving up solo shots to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning and J.T. Realmuto in the second, but Rea was otherwise sharp in his return to the big-league rotation. The 30-year-old got the hook after only 66 pitches (46 strikes) however, denying him his sixth win of the season. Rea figures to get at least one more turn while Adrian Houser (elbow) is sidelined, and if he pitches well again next weekend on the road against the Yankees, he might just retain a spot in the rotation for the stretch run.