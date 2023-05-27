Rea is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Giants in Milwaukee.
Given the Brewers' ever-growing list of injuries in the rotation along with the fact that Rea blanked the Astros over 5.1 innings in his return to a starting role earlier this week, it comes as little surprise that he'll receive a second straight turn. With none of the Brewers' injured starting pitchers seemingly close to a return, Rea's spot in the rotation should be safe for a bit, but he's still tough to depend on outside of NL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues. Through 36.1 innings with the big club in 2023, Rea has gone 1-3 and owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB.