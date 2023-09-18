The Brewers recalled Rea from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Rea was optioned to Triple-A just four days earlier, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Brewers ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis since right-hander Thyago Vieira (calf) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though he had made two of his last three appearances as a starter for Milwaukee before being sent down, Rea will serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen in his upcoming stint with the Brewers with Adrian Houser having recently returned from the IL and reclaimed his spot in the rotation.