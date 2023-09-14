Rea (5-6) took the loss Wednesday versus the Marlins. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

Rea pitched as a reliever for just the second time this season. He threw 65 pitches (42 strikes), but the Brewers' offense wasn't able to put any runs on the board. The right-hander has given up five runs over 13.2 innings across three appearances since he was promoted from Triple-A Nashville in early September. For the season, he's posted a 4.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 100:35 K:BB over 114 innings through 23 appearances (21 starts). With Adrian Houser (elbow) coming back from the injured list Thursday, it's unclear if Rea will remain in the rotation going forward -- that may be dependent on Corbin Burnes' (ankle) ability to make his next start.