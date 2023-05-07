Rea (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out four.

Rea turned in his first quality start of the season but was outdueled by Alex Cobb, who blanked the Brewers over seven innings. Most of the damage was done early, as a Joey Bart double in the second brought Michael Conforto around to score from first base before Thairo Estrada smacked a two-run home run off Rea in the third. Rea finished the outing by retiring 11 consecutive batters. Though Rea bears an 0-3 record, he's been a reliable fill-in starter for Milwaukee, who has dealt with a slew of injuries to their top rotation arms early in the season. Because of his unstable role as the team's sixth starter, Rea doesn't have much value outside of being a matchup-based streamer.