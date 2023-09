Rea is scheduled to start Friday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rea gets the ball in place of Brandon Woodruff, who will not make another start for the NL Central champs until the Wild Card Series. Rea, 33, holds a 4.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 104:38 K:BB in 119.2 innings (21 starts, four relief appearances) this season with the Brewers.