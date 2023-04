Rea (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks over five innings Monday, striking out one and taking a loss against Detroit.

Nearly all of the damage against Rea came on Nick Maton's three-run shot in the third inning. Rea later coughed up one more run in the fifth during his lackluster outing. After a solid season debut, he's been tagged with eight runs over 10 innings in his last two starts, ballooning his ERA to 5.17. Rea is projected for a home matchup with the Angels this weekend.