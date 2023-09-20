Rea (6-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 relief innings. He struck out two.

Working as the bulk reliever behind opener Trevor Megill, Rea entered the game in the second inning with the Brewers down 2-0 and got rewarded for his efforts once the Milwaukee offense got rolling. He tossed 85 pitches (52 strikes) to collect his first big-league win since July 2, but the veteran right seems to be adjusting well to his new role -- over four appearances (two starts, two in relief) in September, none longer than 4.2 innings, he's posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings.