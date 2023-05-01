Rea (0-2) took the loss during Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out nine.

Rea got through five innings for a fourth straight start and recorded a season-high nine strikeouts, but he suffered a second consecutive loss. Overall, the results have been solid for Rea, who's replaced Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) in the Brewers' rotation. While Woodruff isn't expected to return until the end of June, Adrian Houser (groin) is nearing his season debut after starting the campaign on a rehab stint in the minors, so Rea's time in the majors could be limited, unless Milwaukee opts to go to a six-man rotation.