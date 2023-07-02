Rea (5-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Rea was sharp Sunday, holding Pittsburgh to a pair of runs on Nick Gonzales' two-run homer in the second inning. The 33-year-old Rea has won back-to-back starts, allowing just two runs on eight hits over 13 innings in that span. His ERA is down to 4.40 with a 1.19 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB across 14 starts (75.2 innings). Rea is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Reds in his next outing.