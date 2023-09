The Brewers recalled Rea from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday's game against the Phillies.

With Adrian Houser (elbow) on the injured list, Rea will come up from Nashville to round out the Brewers' rotation. The 33-year-old righty surrendered six runs over four innings during his last start in the majors, and he likely won't offer much fantasy value while in Milwaukee. J.B. Bukauskas was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.