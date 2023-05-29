Rea (2-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits over six innings during a 7-5 victory over San Francisco. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Rea wasn't as sharp as his previous start, but he still tied his season high with six innings and recorded six strikeouts, his most since April 30. The 32-year-old sports modest numbers (4.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB) across eight starts (41.2 innings), but given the litany of injuries to Milwaukee's rotation, Rea figures to have a relatively stable role moving forward. His next start is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set in Cincinnati.