Rea did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out eight.

All five runs against Rea came via the home-run ball Sunday -- a two-run blast off Austin Riley's bat in the first inning and a Matt Olson three-run shot in the third. Rea did tally eight or more strikeouts for the third time this season, though he allowed five runs for the second time in four outings. Overall, the 33-year-old right-hander has a 4.76 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 83:29 K:BB across 18 starts (96.1 innings) this season. Rea's currently penciled in to start next week against the Pirates, though his spot in the rotation could soon be in jeopardy with Wade Miley (elbow) and Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) nearing returns.