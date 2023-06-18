Rea is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks at American Family Field.

Rea looked like a candidate to move out of the rotation during the upcoming week after both Eric Lauer and Wade Miley were reinstated from the injured list, but Lauer ended up getting optioned to Triple-A Nashville, while Adrian Houser was sent to the bullpen to clear up a starting spot for Miley. As a result, Rea appears set to stick around as Milwaukee's No. 5 starter, though he probably doesn't have a long leash. He's pitched to a 4.71 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 57.1 innings in the big leagues this season, and most of his underlying ratios (4.43 SIERA, 12.4 K-BB%, 27.5 CSW%) point to him being an average-to-below-average performer.