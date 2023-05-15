The Brewers optioned Rea to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
After a brief stint in the bullpen, Rea re-entered the rotation Sunday but was lit up for four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings. Eric Lauer -- whom Rea replaced in the rotation -- ended up coming on in long relief and captured the win after striking out six while permitting two earned runs over 5.1 innings. With the Brewers opting to send Rea back to the minors, Lauer looks as though he could recapture his spot in the rotation the next time Milwaukee requires a fifth starter.