Rea was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The 33-year-old earned the win Tuesday after he allowed one run over 4.2 frames of long relief, but he'll be sent down in order to bring up a fresh arm. Rea has a 4.78 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 102:38 K:BB across 118.2 innings as a swingman for the Brewers this season.