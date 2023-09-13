Rea is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Trevor Megill in Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rea will work out of the bullpen for just the second time all season after making 21 of his prior 22 appearances with the Brewers as a starter. Since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 2, Rea has struck out 12 over nine innings in two starts while pitching to an 0.89 WHIP, but he's given up four earned runs between those outings and hasn't come away with a win. He'll have a better chance at factoring into the decision Wednesday since he won't be starting and thus won't be required to cover five innings to qualify for a win.