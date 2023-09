Rea will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday's game against the Phillies, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers optioned Rea to Nashville on Aug. 5, where he has since given up five runs over 11 innings across two starts while striking out 12 batters and walking one. Rea has a 7.30 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 24.2 innings in his last five major-league starts and will be facing a Phillies offense that ranks sixth in baseball with a .768 OPS.