Rea is expected to work in bulk relief behind Trevor Megill in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rea was called up from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Monday's series opener in St. Louis, but he wasn't needed out of the bullpen in the Brewers' 1-0 loss. With Milwaukee seemingly looking to build in an extra rest day for all five members of their rotation, Megill is expected to serve as the lead pitcher Tuesday for what projects to be a bullpen day. Since Rea last pitched Sept. 13, he'll be well-rested and should be able to handle multiple innings out of the bullpen once Megill exits the contest.