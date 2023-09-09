Rea did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

A Jasson Dominguez two-run shot in the third was the only damage Ray allowed. It took Ray 85 pitches to record 14 outs, but following two consecutive outs to start the fifth, Ray was pulled in favor of Abner Uribe, who struck out Aaron Judge to complete the inning. Ray has served as Adrian Houser's replacement in the Milwaukee rotation over the past two turns, but with Houser (elbow) scheduled to return from a stint on the injured list September 12, Rea's future role on the Brewers' pitching staff is currently up in the air.