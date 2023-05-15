Rea allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings Sunday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Rea did not turn in an encouraging performance after the team announced he would replace Eric Lauer in the starting rotation, at least for the time being. He allowed runs in each of the first three frames, which was highlighted by a first inning homer from Salvador Perez, and was replaced in the fourth by Lauer after tossing 81 pitches. Lauer went on to pitch the final 16 outs of the game and had a much better showing than Rea, so it's possible the Brewers could move Rea back to the bullpen in favor of Lauer or have the two work as a tandem for the foreseeable future. Rea now holds a 5.52 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB over 31 innings.