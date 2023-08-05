Rea (5-5) yielded six runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Pirates.

All six runs against Rea came in the first two innings of Friday's ugly start. He's coughed up 11 runs in his last two appearances, raising his season ERA from 4.53 to 5.11 in the process. In six outings since the start of July, Rea has posted a 6.32 ERA while allowing nine home runs. He may get shifted to a bullpen role with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) expected to return to the rotation.