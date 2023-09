Rea allowed two hits over five scoreless frames during Friday's win over the Cubs. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Rea rolled through his shutout performance Friday, tossing 50 of 67 pitches for strikes. He allowed just one runner to reach scoring position and never faced much of a threat. It was his longest appearance since July 30. Rea posted a 2.22 ERA over his final 24.1 frames, dropping his season ERA to 4.55 alongside a 110:38 K:BB across 124.2 total innings.