Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that he has been pleased with Knebel's (elbow) velocity during his throwing sessions in summer camp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "I think his velocity is right where he wants it to be," Counsell said of Knebel. "Essentially this camp has been his minor-league rehab part of the process, I guess, plus we added a couple months of really just [a] throwing program -- the COVID time added that. But I think Corey is in a really good spot."

The Brewers haven't formally confirmed that Knebel will be included on the 30-man roster for their July 24 season opener versus the Cubs, but the positive comments about how he's bounced back from his April 2019 Tommy John surgery seemingly bode well for his chances of earning a spot in the Milwaukee bullpen. Counsell has yet to provide much clarity on what Knebel's role might look like in 2020, however, making it uncertain if the 28-year-old will regularly be in the mix for saves when available. If Milwaukee ultimately chooses to use relief ace Josh Hader in a more flexible, multi-inning role than as a traditional closer, a healthy Knebel would seemingly rank as the best bet for saves out of the Brewers bullpen.