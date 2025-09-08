Fedde gathered a hold while giving up a double and retiring the other two batters he faced during a relief appearance in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

Fedde made his second appearance as a member of the Brewers, this time working out of the bullpen after he had previously made a 4.1-inning start versus the Diamondbacks in his team debut Aug. 27. Since he tossed just 10 pitches Saturday, Fedde could be in consideration to make a spot start in Texas on Tuesday, when the Brewers will have a temporary opening in the rotation. However, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that Chad Patrick has joined the Brewers in Texas, so he could be formally recalled from Triple-A Nashville to draw the start over Fedde on Tuesday.