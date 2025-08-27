Fedde is expected to be used in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Aaron Ashby in his Brewers debut Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday had been Quinn Priester's turn in the rotation, but the Brewers are opting to push him back at least one more day in the pitching schedule in order to clear the way for Fedde to get some extended innings after finalizing a one-year deal earlier in the day. Between stops with St. Louis and Atlanta earlier this season, Fedde has been one of the baseball's most ineffective starters, logging a 5.76 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 76:60 K:BB in 125 innings. The Brewers haven't outlined what Fedde's role might look like beyond Wednesday, but if he ends up pitching well, he could enter the conversation for additional starts or bulk-relief appearances.