Fedde signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Wednesday.

Fedde will move on to his third team in a month after Atlanta recently cut ties with him following a rough five-appearance run in which he yielded an 8.10 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB in 23.1 innings. Milwaukee will bring the veteran right-hander aboard with the hope that its staff can help him more closely resemble the pitcher that turned in a 3.30 ERA over 31 starts between the White Sox and Cardinals in 2024, but Fedde is unlikely to be trusted with a meaningful role right away. With Milwaukee's top five starters all healthy, Fedde will presumably be ticketed for a mop-up or low-leverage relief role out of the bullpen.