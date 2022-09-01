Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
The 23-year-old was traded from San Diego to Milwaukee at the beginning of August as part of the deal that sent Josh Hader to the Padres, but Ruiz spent the first month with his new organization at the Triple-A level. He slashed .326/.383/.395 with six doubles, 16 runs, five RBI and 10 stolen bases over 22 games at Nashville and will join the major-league squad to provide additional depth now that active rosters have expanded to 28 players.
