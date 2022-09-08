Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Ruiz was called up by Milwaukee at the beginning of September, and he went 0-for-8 with two runs, a walk and two strikeouts over three games with the major-league club. However, he'll head back to the minors after Mike Brosseau (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
