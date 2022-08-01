The Brewers optioned Ruiz to Triple-A Nashville after acquiring him from the Padres on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Along with Ruiz, the Brewers received left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet in exchange for All-Star closer Josh Hader. Though Rogers and Lamet will report to the big club, the Brewers don't have enough spots available on the active roster at the moment for Ruiz, who had been filling a depth role out of the San Diego outfield following his somewhat surprising call-up from the minors July 12. The 23-year-old skyrocketed up prospect lists earlier this season after showing a refined approach at the plate to go along with some elite production on the basepaths. Between previous stops at Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio this season, Ruiz got on base at a .467 clip and racked up 38 extra-base hits and 60 stolen bases in 373 plate appearances.