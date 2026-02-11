The Brewers signed Sanchez (knee) to a one-year, $1.75 million contract Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez spent the 2024 season with the Brewers, slashing .220/.307/.392 with 11 home runs over 89 regular-season contests. He was limited to only 29 tilts last season with the Orioles due to a knee injury and it's unclear whether he will have any limitations in Brewers camp. Assuming health, Sanchez should open the 2026 season as the backup catcher behind William Contreras (finger). He could also see the occasional start at designated hitter versus left-handed pitching.