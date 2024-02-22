Sanchez suffered a hand injury during a workout several weeks ago which was the reason for the hold up with his contract, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was originally believed that Sanchez's right wrist -- which he fractured in September -- was what delayed the finalization of his deal with the Brewers. The 31-year-old backstop has already been cleared for baseball activities, so his hand (and wrist) shouldn't prevent him from seeing playing time during spring training, but it may be something to monitor going forward.