Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Thursday that Sanchez (wrist) has been cleared for baseball activities but will need time to ramp up before playing in games, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Sanchez's signing with the Brewers was delayed about two weeks due to concerns about his right wrist that cropped up during a physical, and he ultimately had the guaranteed money in his contract reduced once the deal was finalized. However, the injury isn't severe enough to prevent Sanchez from working out, and it shouldn't be too long before he's cleared for Cactus League action. The 31-year-old is projected to back up William Contreras at catcher and could also see a significant number of starts at designated hitter.