Sanchez signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez spent most of last season with the Padres, where he slashed .218/.292/.500 with 19 homers and 46 RBI after being claimed by the team in late May. The 31-year-old was particularly effective against lefties, putting up a .984 OPS over 79 plate appearances. Now with Milwaukee, Sanchez will likely receive most of his at-bats at designated hitter while also giving the Crew another option at catcher behind starter William Contreras.