The Brewers optioned Bukauskas to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

In order to make room for Colin Rea on the active roster, Bukauskas will end up being pushed back to the minors Saturday. The 26-year-old reliever holds a 4.38 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 37 innings in Triple-A this season and hasn't appeared in a major-league game since July 4.