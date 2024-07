The Brewers sent Bukauskas (triceps) to their Arizona Complex League affiliate Wednesday so he can resume a rehab assignment.

Bukauskas had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment last month following a setback with his triceps/shoulder injury, but he's feeling well enough now to give it a go again. The reliever has been sidelined since mid-April, so he figures to require several rehab appearances before being an option for the Brewers' bullpen.