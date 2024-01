The Brewers and Bauers avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bauers was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason. Acquired in November from the Yankees, Bauers currently looks to be slated to serve as the long side of a platoon at first base in Milwaukee. He posted a .693 OPS with 12 homers and a 34.9 percent strikeout rate in 2023 with New York.