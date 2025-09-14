Bauers will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Bauers will stick in the lineup for the fourth straight game, with all of those starts coming against right-handed pitchers. Though his playing time could tail off once his bat begins to cool, Bauers appears to have at least temporarily emerged as the Brewers' preferred option at first base over both Andrew Vaughn and Rhys Hoskins while he's produced a .393/.452/.679 slash line to go with two home runs and two stolen bases through 11 games in September.